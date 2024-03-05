NEHHDC Recruitment 2024 - Executive (HR & Administration) Vacancy, Job Opening

North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Executive (HR & Administration) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. job vacancy 2024.

North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Executive (HR & Administration) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Executive (HR & Administration)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.25,000/- per month as consolidated remuneration

Last Date: 09-03-2024

Age: 33 years (Max)

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Executive (HR & Administration) Job Vacancy at NEHHDC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Executive (HR & Administration) at North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd., the candidate should have completed MBA in HR altogether.

How to Apply for NEHHDC Recruitment 2024

Candidates may register and appear the Walk in Interview as per the schedule as mentioned above and also bring original copies of testimonials and one set of self attached copies of educational qualification and experience detail etc.

A detailed Resume also can be annexed with the application.

About North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd.

North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC), a CPSE working for the development of artisans and weavers of the Northeastern region under Ministry of DoNER