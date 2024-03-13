NFR Recruitment 2024 - Homeopathic Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

Northeast Frontier Railway has released the latest job notification for the Homeopathic Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Northeast Frontier Railways 2024 job vacancy.

Details about NFR Recruitment

Post Name: Homeopathic Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 37,500/- Per Month

Last Date: 08-04-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Homeopathic Consultant Job Vacancy at NFR Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have done BHMS from a recognized medical college altogether & completed the requisite internship.

How to apply for NFR Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview with application forms in prescribed format, original testimonials.

They are also required to bring three passport size photographs and two sets of self-attested xerox copies of relevant documents

Willing candidates may also send their resume through the website https://nfr.indianrailways.gov.in/ (Google Form link given in detailed advertisement)

Disclaimer: Provided by Northeast Frontier Railway.

About Northeast Frontier Railway

It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal.