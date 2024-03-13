NFR Recruitment 2024 - Homeopathic Consultant Vacancy, Job Openings

Northeast Frontier Railway has released the latest job notification for the Homeopathic Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Northeast Frontier Railways 2024 job vacancy.
Northeast Frontier Railway has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Homeopathic Consultant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about NFR Recruitment
Post Name: Homeopathic Consultant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Rs. 37,500/- Per Month
Last Date: 08-04-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have done BHMS from a recognized medical college altogether & completed the requisite internship.
Candidates may appear for the interview with application forms in prescribed format, original testimonials.
They are also required to bring three passport size photographs and two sets of self-attested xerox copies of relevant documents
Willing candidates may also send their resume through the website (Google Form link given in detailed advertisement)
It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal.