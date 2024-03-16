Jobs in Hojai: Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment 2024 - Vice Chancellor Vacancy, Job Openings

Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Vice Chancellor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam job vacancy 2024.

Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment 2024

Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Vice Chancellor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment

Post Name: Vice Chancellor

Posts: 01

Location: Hojai, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 13-04-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Vice Chancellor Job Vacancy at Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have done Academicians who have attained excellence with proven leadership quality and eligible as per UGC Norms.

The candidates must have minimum experience of 10 years as Professor or equivalent.

How to apply for Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online for the above positions through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/PLYSZ63mJtCeYuhb8

Candidates must also submit the printed copy of the submitted application form along with relevant documents by post to the Secretary to the Governor, Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan , Guwahati- 781001, Assam

The envelope containing application form should clearly state “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF VC, RABINDRANATH TAGORE UNIVERSITY”

Disclaimer: Provided by the Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam

About Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam

Hojai College, established on 11 July 1964, is a general degree college situated in Hojai, Assam. This college is affiliated with the Gauhati University.[1] The college offers H.S. courses and three-year degree courses in bachelor's degrees of arts, science and commerce. Master's degree in Assamese was started in the academic session 2016–17. The educational institution also provides courses in Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) under Gauhati University, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) courses.

From the academic session 2021-22 there will be all master's degree in all subjects.