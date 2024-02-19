Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Haflong job vacancy 2024.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong Job Notification 2024

Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong Job Openings

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong Job Requirement Details

Post Name:

PGT (English, Hindi, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Computer Science)

TGT (English, Maths, Hindi, Social Science, Sanskrit)

Primary Teacher

Yoga Instructor

Computer Instructor

Counsellor

Assamese Teacher

Bodo Teacher

Nurse

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Haflong -Assam

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 24/02/2024

Age: 18-65 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong Job Vacancy

To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong, Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Haflong Job Openings:

Candidates may appear in the interview with duly filled registration form, self-attested photocopies of the documents with its original for verification

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).