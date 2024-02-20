Kendriya Vidyalaya Missamari Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Openings

Kendriya Vidyalaya Missamari released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Activity Teacher / Coaches, Counsellor, Special Educator, Balvatika Teacher, Caregiver (Helper) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Missamari job vacancy 2024.

Missamari Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment

Kendriya Vidyalaya Missamari has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Activity Teacher / Coaches, Counsellor, Special Educator, Balvatika Teacher, Caregiver (Helper) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Missamari Job Openings

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Missamari Job Requirement Details

Post Name:

PGT

TGT

PRT

Activity Teacher / Coaches

Counsellor

Special Educator

Balvatika Teacher

Caregiver (Helper)

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Missamari -Assam

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 22/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Missamari Job Vacancy

To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Activity Teacher / Coaches, Counsellor, Special Educator, Balvatika Teacher, Caregiver (Helper) at Kendriya Vidyalaya Missamari , Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment:

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by post to PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Missamari , Missamari, Sonitpur, Assam, PIN-784506 or by email to kvm.missamari1482@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Missamari

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).