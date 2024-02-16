Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Narangi job vacancy 2024.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Job Notification 2024

Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Job Openings

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Job Requirement Details

Post Name:

PRT / PRT Music

Balvatika Teacher

PGT-Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Commerce, Economics, History, Political Science, Geography, English, Hindi, Computer science

TGT-Science, English, S.ST, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi

Assamese Language Teacher

Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Art & Craft Teacher

Basketball Coach

Yoga Teacher

Nurse

Special Educator

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Narangi -Assam

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 28/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi, Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Job Openings:

Candidates may apply in advance through the below QR Code (as given in detailed advertisement) and can submit all other related documents with application form in hard copy on the day of interview 28.02.2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narangi.

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS): The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).