Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Narangi job vacancy 2024.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Job Openings
About Kendriya Vidyalaya Job Requirement Details
Post Name:
PRT / PRT Music
Balvatika Teacher
PGT-Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Commerce, Economics, History, Political Science, Geography, English, Hindi, Computer science
TGT-Science, English, S.ST, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi
Assamese Language Teacher
Counsellor
Computer Instructor
Art & Craft Teacher
Basketball Coach
Yoga Teacher
Nurse
Special Educator
Posts: Not Specified
Location: Narangi -Assam
Salary: As per KVS Norms.
Last Date: 28/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi, Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
Candidates may apply in advance through the below QR Code (as given in detailed advertisement) and can submit all other related documents with application form in hard copy on the day of interview 28.02.2024.
Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narangi.
About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS): The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).