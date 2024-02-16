Jobs in Assam

Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Narangi job vacancy 2024.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: 

  • PRT / PRT Music

  • Balvatika Teacher

  • PGT-Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Commerce, Economics, History, Political Science, Geography, English, Hindi, Computer science

  • TGT-Science, English, S.ST, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi

  • Assamese Language Teacher

  • Counsellor

  • Computer Instructor

  • Art & Craft Teacher

  • Basketball Coach

  • Yoga Teacher

  • Nurse

  • Special Educator

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Narangi -Assam

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 28/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi, Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Job Openings:

Candidates may apply in advance through the below QR Code (as given in detailed advertisement) and can submit all other related documents with application form in hard copy on the day of interview 28.02.2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narangi.

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS): The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).

Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Recruitment
PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy

