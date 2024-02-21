Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Openings

Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Silchar job vacancy 2024.

Silchar Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment

Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar Job Openings

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar Job Requirement Details

Post Name:

PGTs (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Computer Science, Biotechnology, History, Economics, Geography, Commerce, Political Science, Hindi, English)

Computer Instructor

TGTs (Mathematics, Science, English, Social Science, Hindi, Sanskrit)

Art & Craft Experts

PRTs

Balvatika Teacher

Nurse

Sports coach

Dance expert

Yoga Instructor

Special Educator

Counsellor

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Silchar -Assam

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 26/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar Job Vacancy

To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT & Other at Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar, Candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan altogether.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment:

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data , original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Silchar

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).