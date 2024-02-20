Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Nurse, Computer Instructor, Balvatika Teacher Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Tamulpur job vacancy 2024.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur Recruitment 2024

Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Nurse, Computer Instructor, Balvatika Teacher Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur Job Openings

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur Job Requirement Details

Post Name:

PGT (Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Physics, English, Hindi)

TGT (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bodo, Maths)

PRT

Balvatika Teacher

Computer Instructor

Nurse

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Tamulpur-Assam

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 24/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur Job Vacancy

To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Nurse, Computer Instructor, Balvatika Teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur , Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment:

Candidates may appear for the interview with their bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tamulpur

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).