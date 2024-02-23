KV NFR Rangia Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Openings

Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangia released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, NFR Rangia job vacancy 2024.
Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangia has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about KV NFR Rangia Recruitment
Post Name:
PGT (English, Economics, History, Political Sc.)
PGT (Computer Science)
TGT (Assamese)
PRT
Computer Instructor
Nurse
Sports Coach
Balvatika
Posts: Not Specified
Location: NFR Rangia-Assam
Salary: As per KVS Norms.
Last Date: 25/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT & Other at Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangia, Candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.
Candidates can fill the application form (by clicking on google form link provided) from the Vidyalaya website https://rangiya.kvs.ac.in or school facebook account latest by 25/02/2024.
