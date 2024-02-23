KV NFR Rangia Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Openings

Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangia released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, NFR Rangia job vacancy 2024.

Missamari Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2024

Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangia has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

KV NFR Rangia Recruitment 2024

Details about KV NFR Rangia Recruitment

Post Name:

PGT (English, Economics, History, Political Sc.)

PGT (Computer Science)

TGT (Assamese)

PRT

Computer Instructor

Nurse

Sports Coach

Balvatika

Posts: Not Specified

Location: NFR Rangia-Assam

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 25/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for PGT, TGT & Other Job Vacancy of KV NFR Rangia Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT & Other at Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangia, Candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangia Recruitment 2024

Candidates can fill the application form (by clicking on google form link provided) from the Vidyalaya website https://rangiya.kvs.ac.in or school facebook account latest by 25/02/2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, NFR Rangia

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).