Nabinchandra College Badarpur, Assam Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Nabinchandra College Badarpur, Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Nabinchandra College Badarpur, Assam job vacancy 2024.



Nabinchandra College Badarpur, Assam Recruitment Notification 2024

Nabinchandra College Badarpur, Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Nabinchandra College Badarpur, Assam Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor in History

Posts: 01

Location: Badarpur, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 04/03/2024

Age: 38 years as on 01-01-2024 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 03 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates altogether.

Application Fees: Rs. 1,500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Vacancy:

Graduation

As per Govt. guideline vide O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dt. 24-01-2022 and Govt. Letter No. AHE. 429/2021/Pt/3, dated 01-02-2022 (Available in DHE, Assam and College website)

How to Apply for Nabinchandra College Badarpur, Assam Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send their applications to email to principal@nccollege.ac.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the Nabinchandra College Badarpur, Assam.