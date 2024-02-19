National Ayush Mission Recruitment 2024- Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

National AYUSH Mission has released the latest job notification for the Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National AYUSH Mission 2024 job vacancy.

National AYUSH Mission Recruitment 2024

National AYUSH Mission has released an employment notification for the recruitment of DPM & DEO Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

National AYUSH Mission job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Consultant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 26/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National AYUSH Mission Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Consultant at , candidate should have completed BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BYNS only from a recognized institute or university. PG Qualification in AYUSH Stream is also desirable.

How to apply for National AYUSH Mission Job Vacancy

Candidates may appear for the interview with application form in prescribed format, original and self-attested copies of relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by National AYUSH Mission

About National AYUSH Mission:The basic objective of NAM is to promote AYUSH medical systems through cost effective AYUSH services, strengthening of educational systems, facilitate the enforcement of quality control of Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani & Homoeopathy (ASU &H) drugs and sustainable availability of ASU & H raw-materials.