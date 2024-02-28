NLUJA Assam Recruitment 2024- Vice-Chancellor Vacancy, Job Opening

NLUJA Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Vice-Chancellor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NLUJA Assam job vacancy 2023.
NLUJA Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Vice-Chancellor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NLUJA Assam Recruitment 2024
Details about NLUJA Recruitment
Post Name: Vice-Chancellor
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per UGC guidelines and Central Government notifications
Last Date: 21-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Vice-Chancellor at NLUJA Assam, the candidate should have completed As per UGC norms.
Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by email to: searchcommitteenlujaa2024@gmail.com
Candidates may also send their applications by speed post to:Hon’ble Shri Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Judge, Supreme Court of India 34, Prithviraj Road, New Delhi -11001
Institutions/eminent scholars may also nominate suitable candidates for the said post.
National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJA or NLUJAA) is a National Law University located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established in 2009 through an Act passed by the State Legislature of Assam (Assam Act XXV of 2009) as a public university dedicated to the field of legal education.
The admissions for the first batch were made in 2011 which passed out in 2016. The first vice-chancellor of the university was Gurjeet Singh, currently the university is managed by the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor V. K. Ahuja succeeding J.S. Patil and Vijender Kumar in 2021.