NLUJA Assam Recruitment 2024- Vice-Chancellor Vacancy, Job Opening

NLUJA Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Vice-Chancellor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NLUJA Assam job vacancy 2023.

NLUJA Assam Recruitment 2024

NLUJA Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Vice-Chancellor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about NLUJA Recruitment

Post Name: Vice-Chancellor

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per UGC guidelines and Central Government notifications

Last Date: 21-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Vice-Chancellor Job Vacancy at NLUJA Assam Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Vice-Chancellor at NLUJA Assam, the candidate should have completed As per UGC norms.

How to Apply for NLUJA Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by email to: searchcommitteenlujaa2024@gmail.com

Candidates may also send their applications by speed post to:Hon’ble Shri Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Judge, Supreme Court of India 34, Prithviraj Road, New Delhi -11001

Institutions/eminent scholars may also nominate suitable candidates for the said post.

Disclaimer: Provided by the NLUJA Assam

About NLUJA Assam

National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJA or NLUJAA) is a National Law University located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established in 2009 through an Act passed by the State Legislature of Assam (Assam Act XXV of 2009) as a public university dedicated to the field of legal education.

The admissions for the first batch were made in 2011 which passed out in 2016. The first vice-chancellor of the university was Gurjeet Singh, currently the university is managed by the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor V. K. Ahuja succeeding J.S. Patil and Vijender Kumar in 2021.