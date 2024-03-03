Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 – General Manager (Business Development) Vacancy, Job Openings

Oil India Limited has released the latest job notification for the General Manager (Business Development) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Oil India Limited 2024 job vacancy.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024

Oil India Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of General Manager (Business Development). More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Oil India Limited Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: General Manager (Business Development)

Posts: 01

Location: Duliajan – Assam

Salary: Rs. 1,20,000 – 2,80,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 22/03/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for General Manager (Business Development) Job Openings:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering.

OR

Post-graduation in Geoscience.

OR

Post-graduation in Economics.

AND

Having minimum 20 years post qualification experience.

Candidates with a PHD / MBA degree from reputed institutes will be preferred.

How to apply for Oil India Limited Job Vacancy:

Candidates may send their duly filled-up/completed application form (scanned copy), in prescribed format provided hereinunder, to CGM (HR Acquisitions), HR Acquisitions Department, Oil India Limited, Field Head Quarters, Duliajan, Assam – 786602, at email id: oilrec01@oilindia.in

Disclaimer: Provided by Oil India Limited

About Oil India Limited: Oil India Limited (OIL) is a central public sector undertaking engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of liquid petroleum gas. The central public sector undertaking is a Maharatna, with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas overseeing its operations. Headquartered in Duliajan, Assam, the company has its offices in Duliajan, Noida, Guwahati and Jodhpur.