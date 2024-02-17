Jobs in Assam: Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024-Superintending Engineer (Production) Vacancy, Job Openings in Assam

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 Oil India Limited released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Superintending Engineer (Production) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Oil India Limited job vacancy 2024.

Oil India Limited Recruitment Notification 2024

Oil India Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Superintending Engineer (Production) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Oil India Limited Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Superintending Engineer (Production)

Posts: 15

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 11-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: General/ OBC (NCL) : Rs. 500 + Applicable taxes

SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen : Nil

Educational Qualification for Oil India Limited Job Vacancy

To apply for the post of Superintending Engineer (Production) at Oil India Limited, the candidates should have done Graduate degree in Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks in

Engineering altogether. Or, Post Graduate degree in Petroleum Engineering/ Technology of minimum 02 years duration with

minimum 60 % marks and having Engineering at graduation level.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview.

The total duration of the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be 01 (One) hour and 30 (Thirty)

minutes. Further, compensatory time in addition to the duration of the Computer Based Test

(CBT) will be allowed as per Govt. guidelines for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities on the matter.

The candidates who qualify in the Phase-I, i.e. CBT will only qualify for the next round of the Selection process i.e. Personal Interview.

The merit list of candidates shall be drawn based on combined weighted marks of Computer

Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview as per defined weightages.



How to Apply for Oil India Limited Job Openings:

Candidates fulfilling the above criteria may apply online through the link available on the Oil India Limited website (https://oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx) from 15/02/2024 to 11/03/2024

About Oil India Limited

Oil India Limited (OIL) is the second largest Indian-government owned hydrocarbon exploration and production corporation. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas oversees its operations, with its headquarters in Duliajan, Assam. The government corporation is a Navratna with its offices in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Guwahati and Jodhpur. OIL is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of liquid petroleum gas. The company's history spans the discovery of crude oil in India in the year 1889, this was second in the World in the far east of India at Digboi and Naharkatiya, Assam to its present status as a fully integrated upstream petroleum company presently operating in more than 9 locations overseas. Recently, OIL acquired majority shares in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) from Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. , thus making NRL a subsidiary of OIL.