Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Assam Recruitment 2024- Project Associate, MIS Vacancy, Job Opening

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Assam has released the latest jobs in Delhi notification for the Project Associate, MIS vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Assam 2024 job vacancy.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Associate, MIS Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Project Associate, MIS

Posts- 01

Location- Guwahati – Assam

Salary- Rs 25,000/- per month

Last Date- 28/02/2024

Age- 27-45 Years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Assam Job Opening

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Project Associate, MIS at Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Assam, candidate should have completed Post Graduate/ Graduate degree in Computer Science, Computer Application / Information Technology or related subjects.

How to apply for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Assam Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can attend an interview as per schedule mentioned below. They should bring a CV and a passport size photograph with photocopy of all the certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates etc. along with the original documents for verification.



Walk-in schedule:



Date: 28/02/2024

Time: 10:30 AM onwards

Venue: State Mission Directorate,

PMAY-HFA (Urban), 2nd Floor,

Municipal Administration Department,

Dispur, Guwahati-06.

Disclaimer: Provided by Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Assam

About Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Assam: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is a credit-linked subsidy scheme by the Government of India to facilitate access to affordable housing for the low and moderate-income residents of the country. It envisaged a target of building 2 crore (20 million) affordable houses by 31 March 2022. It has two components: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U) for the urban poor and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G and also PMAY-R) for the rural poor, the former administered by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the latter by Ministry of Rural Development. This scheme converges with other schemes to ensure that houses have a toilet, Saubhagya Scheme for universal electricity connection, Ujjwala Yojana LPG connection, access to drinking water and Jan Dhan banking facilities, etc.