Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024 - Assistant-I (Billing- Marketing & Sales) Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Purabi Dairy released latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant-I (Billing- Marketing & Sales) Jobs. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024.

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant-I (Billing- Marketing & Sales) in Purabi Dairy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Post Name: Assistant-I (Billing- Marketing & Sales)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati-Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 07/03/2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Purabi Dairy Recruitment - Job Vacancy

To apply for the post of Assistant-I (Billing- Marketing & Sales) at Purabi Dairy, the candidate should have completed Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 6 months / 1 year of Computer Literacy Diploma Certificate from recognized Institute

How to Apply for Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview with application forms in prescribed format, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by Purabi Dairy

About Purabi Dairy: Purabi is the brand name for milk and dairy products manufactured by West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL). Approved by FSSAI, it is one of the largest and most active dairy units in entire North East India. WAMUL came into existence in 1976 as a milk union of Milk Producers' Co-operative of Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Nalbari and Kamrup districts of Assam. The Union was set-up under the Operation Flood Programme of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for dairy development in Assam. Over time, it has gone one to create a symbiotic relationship between milk producers, techno professionals, the market and the consumers.

Today, WAMUL is managed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and markets a daily average quantity of over 50,000 litres of liquid milk and 7000 litres worth of milk products in Guwahati and towns of Upper and Lower Assam