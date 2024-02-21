Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024 - Assistant-I (Billing- Marketing & Sales) Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Purabi Dairy released latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant-I (Billing- Marketing & Sales) Jobs. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Purabi Dairy Recruitment 2024.
Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant-I (Billing- Marketing & Sales) in Purabi Dairy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
About Job Purabi Dairy Recruitment
Post Name: Assistant-I (Billing- Marketing & Sales)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati-Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 07/03/2024
Age: 30 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Assistant-I (Billing- Marketing & Sales) at Purabi Dairy, the candidate should have completed Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 6 months / 1 year of Computer Literacy Diploma Certificate from recognized Institute
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview with application forms in prescribed format, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents
Disclaimer: Provided by Purabi Dairy
About Purabi Dairy: Purabi is the brand name for milk and dairy products manufactured by West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL). Approved by FSSAI, it is one of the largest and most active dairy units in entire North East India. WAMUL came into existence in 1976 as a milk union of Milk Producers' Co-operative of Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Nalbari and Kamrup districts of Assam. The Union was set-up under the Operation Flood Programme of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for dairy development in Assam. Over time, it has gone one to create a symbiotic relationship between milk producers, techno professionals, the market and the consumers.
Today, WAMUL is managed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and markets a daily average quantity of over 50,000 litres of liquid milk and 7000 litres worth of milk products in Guwahati and towns of Upper and Lower Assam