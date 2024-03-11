Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment 2024 - Education Executive Vacancy, Job Openings

Samagra Shiksha Assam has released the latest job notification for the Education Executive vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Samagra Shiksha Assam 2024 job vacancy.

Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment 2024

Samagra Shiksha Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Education Executive Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment 2024

Details about Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment

Post Name: Education Executive

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 19/03/2024

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Education Executive Job Vacancy at Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment 2024

Teachers teaching in Govt./Provincialized Elementary/Secondary Schools of Assam for minimum 5 years teaching experience.

Teacher working in the schools should be from Assamese, English, Bengali and Bodo medium

Science and Mathematics Teachers will not be considered.

How to apply for Samagra Shiksha Assam Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/

Disclaimer: Provided by Samagra Shiksha Assam.

About Samagra Shiksha Assam

The Union Budget, 2018-19, has proposed to treat school education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class 12. Samagra Shiksha - an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12 has been, therefore, prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes. It subsumes the three Schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE).