Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 -Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Tezpur University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Tezpur University Recruitment

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- (Rupees thirty seven thousand) only per month (as per approved emolument of ICSSR)

Last Date: 28-03-2024

Age: 28 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Assistant job vacancies at Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed Ph.D/M.Phil/ Post Graduate altogether in Assamese with minimum 55% marks. Sound knowledge in pre-modern manuscript reading is also needed.



How to Apply for Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send advance copy of CV to Dr. Sanjib Deka, Principal Investigator via email:

sanjibd@tezu.ernet.in or sanjibpoldeka@gmail.com on or before 20/03/2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tezpur University.

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.