Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Scientific Administrative Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Scientific Administrative Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment Notification 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Scientific Administrative Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tezpur University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Scientific Administrative Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 18,000/- (Rupees eighteen thousand) only + 8% HRA also as admissible per month.

Last Date: 11-03-2024

Age: 50 Years Max.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Tezpur University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Scientific Administrative Assistant at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed Bachelor’s degree in engineering/science disciplines altogether with specialization in Computational Biology/Bioinformatics/Biosciences/Molecular Biology & Biotechnology/other related subject.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for the interview with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate, any other testimonials, application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV).

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

Those in employment or doing Ph.D. must submit ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the concerned employer / Ph.D. Supervisor

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tezpur University

About Tezpur University: Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.