AIIA Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

All India Institute of Ayurveda released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy.

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA Recruitment 2024)

All India Institute of Ayurveda has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

AIIA Recruitment 2024

Details about AIIA Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 20-03-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Research Fellow Job Vacancy at AIIA Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at All India Institute of Ayurveda, the candidate should have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for AIIA Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address 6th floor, Room No. 606, Department of Swasthavritta, Academic Block at All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi on 20-Mar-2024

About All India Institute of Ayurveda

The All India Institute of Ayurveda, Delhi (abbreviated AIIA Delhi or AIIA) is a public Ayurveda medicine and research institution located in New Delhi, India. The proposal for the establishment of AIIA at New Delhi originated from then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's declaration to establish a state-of-the-art National Ayurveda Hospital at the ceremony of Vaidya Ram Narayan Sharma Memorial Award Distribution on 5 May 2000, under the aegis of All India Ayurveda Congress.