Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment 2024 - Trainee Engineer Vacancy, Job Openings

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Trainee Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) job vacancy 2024.

Post Name: Trainee Engineer

Posts: 517

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.30000-40000/- Per Month

Last Date: 13.03.2024

Age: 28-30 years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs.150/-

Mode of Payment: SBI Collect

Educational Qualification for Trainee Engineer Job Vacancy at Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Trainee Engineer at Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), candidate should have completed B.E or B.Tech, M.E or M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply Online at BEL official website bel-india.in, Starting from 28-02-2024 to 13-Mar-2024.

About Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is an Indian Government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. BEL is one of nine PSUs under the Ministry of Defence of India. It has been granted Navratna status by the Government of India.