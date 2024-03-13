Burari Hospital Recruitment 2024-Senior Resident Vacancy, Job Opening

Burari Hospital released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Resident vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Burari Hospital job vacancy 2024.

Burari Hospital Recruitment 2024

Burari Hospital has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Resident Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Burari Hospital Recruitment 2024

Details about Burari Hospital Recruitment

Post Name: Senior Resident

Posts: 07

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 15-03-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Senior Resident Job Vacancy at Burari Hospital Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Senior Resident at Burari Hospital, the candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma/ DNB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Burari Hospital Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Office of Medical Director, Burari Hospital. on 15-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Burari Hospital

About Burari Hospital

Burari Hospital had started functioning as a dedicated COVID hospital in July, 2020. Now asthe covid pandemic is abating, general Non-Covid services are now being launched at this hospital. The hospital boasts of a well-equipped 50 bedded ICU, state of the art OTs with latest equipments and fixtures, well planned wards and its own dedicated oxygen supply from LMO tank and 3 PSA plants. It caters to urban and rural population of approximately 10 lakhs and it is one of the largest hospitals in North Delhi.