CERSAI Recruitment 2024- Assistant Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest released latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager Jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on CERSAI job vacancy 2024.

CERSAI Recruitment Notification 2024

Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest is looking for dynamic, experienced and result-oriented personnel for the post of Assistant Manager vacancy. Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest Job Openings

About Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Manager

Job Location: Delhi – New Delhi

No.of Posts: 06

Salary: Rs. 30,000 – 1,60,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 10-03-2024

Age: 21-40 Years

Application Fees: For General Candidates:Rs.1000/-

For SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Rs.500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Qualification for CERSAI Recruitment

Educational Qualifications: As per CERSAI official notification candidate should have completed Degree, BE/B.Tech, BCA, Graduation, MCA, MBA, PGDM from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at CERSAI official website cersai.org.in, Starting from 13-02-2024 to 10-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest

About Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest

Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest (CERSAI) is a central online security interest registry of India. It was primarily created to check frauds in lending against equitable mortgages, in which people would take multiple loans on the same asset from different banks.