CRIS Recruitment 2024- Assistant Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Centre for Railway Information Systems released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Centre for Railway Information Systems job vacancy 2024.

Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS Recruitment 2024)

Centre for Railway Information Systems has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

CRIS Recruitment 2024

Details about CRIS Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Manager

Posts: 2

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 26-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Manager Job Vacancy at CRIS Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Manager at Centre for Railway Information Systems, the candidate should have done as per CRIS official notification.

How to Apply for CRIS Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Specified Address in the Notification.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Centre for Railway Information Systems

About Centre for Railway Information Systems

CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) is an organization under Ministry of Railways. CRIS is a unique combination of competent IT professionals and experienced Railway personnel enabling it to successfully deliver complex Railway IT systems in core areas. Since its inception, CRIS is developing/maintaining softwares for the following key functional areas of the Indian Railways.