ESIC Recruitment 2024 - Nursing Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Jobs in India. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ESIC job vacancy 2024.

Inviting applications under Employees State Insurance Corporation for engagement of Nursing Officer post. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Post Name: Nursing Officer

Posts: 1930

Salary: Pay Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age: 18 to 30 years

Last Date: 27-03-2024

Location: All India

Application Fees: For SC/ST/Women/PwBD category: Nil

Other category: Rs. 25/-

Educational Qualification for Nursing Officer Job Vacancy at ESIC Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed

(i) B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized University or Institute; or Regular course in B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University or Institute or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University or Institute; and

(ii) Registered as a nurse or nurse and midwife (Registered Nurse or Registered Nurse & Registered Midwife) with State Nursing Council.

OR

(i) Diploma in General Nursing Mid-Wifery from a recognized Board of Council; and

(ii) Registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (Registered Nurse or Registered Nurse & registered Midwife) with the State Nursing Council;

(iii) One year experience in a minimum fifty-bed hospital after acquiring the educational qualification at (B) (i) above.

How to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2024

To apply interested candidates are required to apply online for these vacancies by visiting the official UPSC Recruitment Portal from 7th March 2024 to 27th March 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Employees State Insurance Corporation.

About ESIC

The scheme was inaugurated in Kanpur on 24th February 1952 (ESIC Day) by then Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. The venue was the Brijender Swarup Park, Kanpur and Panditji addressed a 70,000 strong gathering in Hindi in the presence of Pt.Gobind Ballabh Pant, Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh; Babu Jagjivan Ram, Union Labour Minister; Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, Union Health Minister; Sh.Chandrabhan Gupt, Union Food Minister and Dr.C.L.Katial, the first Director General of ESIC.