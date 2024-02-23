IISER Kolkata Recruitment 2024- Project Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata has released the latest job notification for the Project Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata 2024 job vacancy.

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata (IISER Kolkata Recruitment 2024)

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Associate-I Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

IISER Kolkata Recruitment 2024

Details about IISER Kolkata Recruitment

Post Name: Project Associate-I

Posts: 1

Location: Kolkata – West Bengal

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 24-02-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Associate-I Job Vacancy of IISER Kolkata Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Associate-I at IISER Kolkata, candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for IISER Kolkata Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Lab M254, Second Floor, Research Complex, IISER Kolkata, Mohanpur-741246, Nadia. on 24-Feb-2024

Application May Also Send Through Email: pbhadury@iiserkol.ac.in

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata

About Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata is an autonomous institute in science and education field located in Mohanpur near the town of Kalyani in Nadia, West Bengal, India