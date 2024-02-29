ILBS Recruitment 2024 - Senior Project Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Project Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences job vacancy 2024.

Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS Recruitment 2024)

Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Project Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ILBS Recruitment 2024

Details about ILBS Recruitment

Post Name: Senior Project Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 18,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 02-03-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Senior Project Research Fellow Job Vacancy at ILBS Recruitment 2024

As per ILBS official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for ILBS Recruitment 2024

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, sukritibaweja@gmail.com on or before 02-Mar-2024 along with all required documents.

Venue: MPH phase II, upper ground floor, ILBS

About Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences

The Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has been established by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as an autonomous institute, under the Societies act. The mission of ILBS is to become a dedicated international centre of excellence for the diagnosis, management and advanced training and research in the field of liver and biliary diseases.