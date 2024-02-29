LBSH Recruitment 2024- Senior Resident Vacancy, Job Opening

Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital has released the latest job notification for the Senior Resident vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital 2024 job vacancy.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital (LBSH Recruitment 2024)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

LBSH Recruitment 2024

Details About LBSH Recruitment

Post Name: Senior Resident

Posts: 04

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per LBSH Norms

Last Date: 01-03-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Senior Resident Job Vacancy at LBSH Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Senior Resident at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation Degree/Diploma, DNB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for LBSH Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Specified Address in the Notification

Disclaimer: Provided by Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital

About Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital

This hospital is a Secondary Level 100 Bedded General Hospital for common people. The patients who need super specialty care are referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital or other super specialty hospital as the case may be. There are seven central registration counters for routine OPD and one counter for staff, Senior Citizen & disabled patient. However, there is another counter which function round the clock in Casualty Block for registration of Admissions of Indoor Patients, which also serves as reception cum enquiry. Directions, signs /indicators at strategic points are available for the convenience of patients in all the corridors.