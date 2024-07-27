Live Updates Jobs in India: IOCL Recruitment 2024 - Engineering Assistant (T&I) Vacancy

Post Name: Engineering Assistant (T&I)
Posts: 15
Refinery wise vacancy list:-
1. ERPL-Uttar Pradesh: 1 Post
2. ERPL-West Bengal: 1 Post
3. NRPL-Delhi: 1 Post
4. NRPL-Haryana: 1 Post
5. NRPL-Punjab: 1 Post
6. SERPL-Odisha: 2 Posts
7. SERPL-Telangana: 1 Post
8. SRPL-Andhra Pradesh: 1 Post
9. WRPL-Gujarat: 6 Posts
Salary: Rs. 23,000 - 1,05,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 21-08-2024
Age: 18-26 Years
Application Fee: General, EWS, OBC (NCL) Candidates: Rs. 300/-
SC/ ST, PWD, ESM Candidates: Nil
Mode of Payment: Online
For more details visit: IOCL Recruitment 2024 - Engineering Assistant (T&I) Vacancy
Oil Field of Assam
Oil was first discovered in the year 1889 in Borbeel .Borbeel is located in upper Assam. The drilling took place for the first time under the British regime and it was first commissioned in the year 1901. The place was named as Digboi.
1825 seepage of oil in Makum
1867 Sir Madly Colt dugged the well in Makum
After the first commisioning extensive exploration took place in Naharkatia, Rudrasagar, Makum, Lakua and Moran to name a few.
Presently there are four refineries in Assam. They are
Digboi Refinery
Numaligarh Refinery
Bongaigaon Refinery
Noonmati Refinery
There are few investment risk exploration ventures associated with the public company
1998 New Exploration Licensing Policy
2016 Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy
2017 Open Acreage Licensing Policy
The Financial Reports of the Company says that
Rs 0.00 is revenue earned from operations
Rs 389838.39 earned from other Incomes in the year 2022-2023
Rs. 389838.39 is the total income in the year 2022-23
Rs 99,680.68 is the total expense in the year 2022-23
Rs 290158.21 is the total profit before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax in the year 2022-23
Rs 19462.57 is the expenses for exceptional and extraordinary items in the year 2022-23
Rs 2,70,695.64 is the profit before Tax in the year 2022-23
Rs 81,401.41 is the current tax in the year 2022-23
Rs 1,90, 07221 is the net profit of the company in the year 2022-23
Oil and Natural gas in Assam
The government of Assam has incorporated the company of Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company Limited in the year 2006 on 5th September. Then the company was sanctioned an amount of Rs One Hundred Crores and hence the company has become the Public Company Limited Shares
1.3 Billion tonnes crude oil and 156 billion cubic meter of natural is estimated in Assam geological belt.
The exploration and extraction is left for 58%
Oil and natural Gas in India
Facilitating economic and social development the oil and gas sector has a vital role to play in the development of our country. India is ranked as the third largest oil delivering point in the world in 2023
Recently there is a hundred percent investment of FDI in India in many sectors that includes oil and natural gas, refineries and petroleum products.
49% of investment is allowed in FDI in public sectors. It also in the record that there is no disinvestment and dilution of any equity.
23 refining hubs are at present in the country and more to expand. There is both domestic and international investments such as Reliance Industries Limited , Cairn India.
The expectation is to make more investments in US$25 billion
April-March 2024 marks the production of India's Crude Oil at 29.4 MMT
Different Government Schemes for engineering students
Rs 8-10 lakhs is the cost of engineering course fee structure in any recognized college /university. Thus the difficulty arises if no pursuance of government funds. The following schemes are the financial assistance schemes available Centrally for the departments of BE/ME ,B.Tech/M.Tech.
Minorities merit cum Professional and Technical courses scholarship
Scholarships for Students with Disabilities
PM's Scholarship Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles
Post Matric Scholarships Scheme for Minorities
Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students
Financial Assistance for Education of the Wards of Beedi/Cine/IOMC/LSDM Workers – Post-Matric
S.N. Bose Scholars Program
AICTE PG (GATE/GPAT) Scholarship
Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF)
Khorana Program for Scholars
Few Colleges of Engineering Assam
IIT Guwahati - Indian Institute of Technology - [IITG], Guwahati
NIT Silchar, Silchar
Assam Engineering Institute - [AEI], Guwahati
Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology -
Tezpur University - [TU], Tezpur and there are many.
Solving problems with general engineering principles
Analysis and evaluation of technical information and reasonably recommend.
Various management projects is assisted by the Assistant Engineers.
The evaluation, reviewing of design drawings and is done by the Assistants.
Detailed accurate records are maintained.
Capital and Development Projects
The Assistant Engineer must prepare and plan for specifications , designs , estimate of the project cost must be establish in CIP projects.
Assistance in environmental reviews must solve the problems in troubleshoot designs.
The engineering consultants or developers must be assisted in the reports ,plans , and calculations in quantity take offs and establish cost estimate in construction
The drawings of Vendors and review submittals
Assistant Engineer Duties and Responsibilities may vary in fields of specialization
Hydraulic modeling software and water system are the spheres of basic knowledge required
Optimization of water and waste water systems. Conducting analysis data usage for better engineering plan.
Master plan contribution and assistance in managing urban water plans, assessing water supply and produce developed water plans.
The regulation of District and state monitoring of compliance to local.
Submission of reports after adequate analysis of water resources.
Implementation of Grants in water or waste or recycling of water.
Analyze availability of locations for Hydraulic pipelines
Surveying field location and site visits are essential
The knowledge of GIS software for project performance analysis.
The pressured and heavy pipelines needs hydraulic modelling
Drawings recorded must have a system model
Plans and support capital projects.
Reviewing of Data and Statistics for fire flow testing program
Assistant Engineer
The first Level class is the series of Assistant Engineer who is supervised under the performance of professional engineer. Planning designing constructing involved in the engineering projects also accompanied by the Administrative work
The characteristics of Engineering Assistant is different from Engineering Technician and Senior Engineer Associate. The engineering Technician is a planner in the technical support team and Senior Engineer Associate supervises the management of engineering project.