MMMH Recruitment 2024- Junior Resident Doctor Vacancy, Job Opening

Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital has released the latest job notification for the Junior Resident Doctor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital 2024 job vacancy.

Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital (MMMH Recruitment 2024)

Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Resident Doctor Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

MMMH Recruitment 2024

Details about MMMH Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Resident Doctor

Posts: 07

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 56,100/- Per Month

Last Date: 08-03-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Resident Doctor Job Vacancy at MMMH Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Resident Doctor at Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, candidate should have completed MBBS from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for MMMH Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Conference Hall, 3rd Floor, Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi-17 on 08-Mar-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital

About Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital

Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital (MMMH) is a government-funded hospital located in New Delhi, India. It is named after Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya, a prominent Indian independence activist and educationist. The hospital is a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical services to patients. Some of the specialities offered at MMMH include cardiology, nephrology, neurology, urology, gastroenterology, and endocrinology. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and technology, including a cath lab, MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound machines. MMMH is also a teaching hospital, with a focus on medical education and research. It is affiliated with the University of Delhi, and offers postgraduate training programs in various medical specialities.