NABARD Recruitment 2024 - Power BI Report Developer Vacancy, Job Openings

NABARD released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Power BI Report Developer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD Recruitment 2024)

NABARD has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Power BI Report Developer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NABARD Recruitment 2024

Details about NABARD Recruitment

Post Name: Power BI Report Developer

Posts: 01

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.1,20,000 to Rs.4,50,000 per month

Last Date: 10/03/2024

Age: 25 to 40 years

Application Fees: For SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs.50/-

For all other candidates: Rs.800/-

Educational Qualification for Power BI Report Developer Job Vacancy at NABARD Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Post Graduate in Data Science/BCA/MCA.

Knowledge of Power BI/ Tableau 3. Proficiency in Python/ ML,HTML, Advance Excel, R, Postgre SQL.

How to Apply for NABARD Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may apply Online at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nbardsbnov23/

About NABARD

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is an apex regulatory body for overall regulation of regional rural banks and apex cooperative banks in India. It is under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Finance, Government of India.The bank has been entrusted with "matters concerning policy, planning, and operations in the field of credit for agriculture and other economic activities in rural areas in India". NABARD is active in developing and implementing financial inclusion. NABARD has been instrumental in grounding rural, social innovations and social enterprises in the rural hinterlands.