RailTel Recruitment 2024- Group General Manager/ ED (Technical) Vacancy, Job Opening

RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Group General Manager/ ED (Technical) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the RailTel job vacancy 2024.

RailTel Recruitment Notification 2024

RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Group General Manager/ ED (Technical) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Group General Manager/ ED (Technical)

Posts: 02

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs.1,20,000- 2,80,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08-03-2024

Age: 56 Years

Application Fees: General Candidates: Rs. 1,200/-

SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 600/-

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

Educational Qualification for RailTel Recruitment:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Group General Manager/ ED (Technical) at RailTel Corporation of India Limited, the candidate should have completed B.Sc, BE/ B.Tech in ECE/ EEE/ CSE/ IT from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for RailTel Corporation of India Limited Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to General Manager (HR), RailTel Corporation of India Limited, Plate-A, 6th Floor, Office Block-2, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi -110023

Disclaimer: Provided by the RailTel Corporation of India Limited

About RailTel Corporation of India Limited: RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an ICT provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The OFC network covers important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas.