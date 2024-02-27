Railway Protection Force Recruitment 2024 -Sub Inspector, Constable Vacancy, Job Openings

Railway Protection Force (RPF) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Sub Inspector, Constable vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Railway Protection Force (RPF) job vacancy 2024.

Railway Protection Force (RPF Recruitment 2024)

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Sub Inspector, Constable Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

RPF Recruitment 2024

Details about Railway Protection Force Recruitment

Post Name: Sub Inspector, Constable

Posts: 4660

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.21700-35400/- Per Month

Last Date: 14/05/2024

Age: 18-28 years

Application Fees: SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Female/Minorities/EBC Candidates: Rs.250/-

All Other Candidates: Rs.500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Sub Inspector, Constable Job Vacancy at Railway Protection Force Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Sub Inspector, Constable at Railway Protection Force (RPF), the candidate should have completed 10th, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for RPF Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply Online at RPF official website indianrailways.gov.in, Starting from 06-01-2024 to 31-Jan-2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Railway Protection Force (RPF)

About Railway Protection Force (RPF)

Railway Protection Force (RPF) is an armed railway police force of the Union under the administrative and operational control of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India established by the Railway Protection Force Act, 1957; enacted by the Indian Parliament for "the better protection and security of railway property and passenger area". It has the power to search, arrest, enquire, and prosecute offenses committed under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act 1966 and the Railways Act, 1989 (amended from time to time). However the power of arrests under other penal laws rests in the hands of the Government Railway Police (GRP) of each state. The force is under the authority of the Indian Ministry of Railways.

All the officers of Railway Protection Force are members of the Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) and are recruited through UPSC Civil Services Examination. They are recruited as Group-A Central Civil Servants. However, the post of Director-General of RPF is held on deputation by a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Currently Manoj Yadava (IPS) is Director General of Railway Protection Force. Recruitment also occurs for various posts like sub-inspectors & constables. Such recruitments are conducted through various exams held by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.