SRHCH Recruitment 2024- Senior Resident Vacancy, Job Opening

Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Resident vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital job vacancy 2024.

Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital (SRHCH Recruitment 2024)

Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Resident Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

SRHCH Recruitment 2024

Details about SRHCH Recruitment

Post Name: Senior Resident

Posts: 10

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 67,700 – 2,08,700/- Per Month

Last Date: 28-02-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Senior Resident Job Vacancy of SRHCH Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Senior Resident at Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, the candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation Degree/Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for SRHCH Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Conference room (Room No.103)

Disclaimer: Provided by the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital

About Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital

Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital is a 200 bedded Multispeciality Hospital situated in Narela Sub-City in the peripheral part of North Delhi. The Hospital and campus area is spread over 9.14 Acres. The Hospital services started in the year 2003 and was established with a view to provide primary, secondary & tertiary level of treatment for the people residing in Narela, adjoining areas and villages including bordering areas of North District of Delhi. The Hospital has a scope for future expansion.