YES Bank Recruitment 2024 – Sales Officer, Branch Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

YES Bank has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Sales Officer, Branch Manager. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Sales Officer, Branch Manager

Posts: Various

Location: All India

Salary: As Per YES Bank Norms

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for YES Bank Job Vacancy

To apply for the post of Sales Officer, Branch Manager at YES Bank, the candidate should have completed as per YES Bank Norms from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for YES Bank Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at YES Bank official website yesbank.in, Starting from 15-02-2024 to 29-Feb-2024

About Yes Bank: Yes Bank is a private sector bank in India, founded in 2004 by Rana Kapoor and Ashok Kapur. The bank offers a range of financial services to corporate, retail, and SME customers. Yes Bank is headquartered in Mumbai and has a pan-India presence with over 1,000 branches and more than 1,800 ATMs. The bank's product offerings include savings and current accounts, fixed deposits, credit cards, loans, and various investment options. Yes Bank is also known for its digital banking solutions and has a strong focus on technology and innovation.