Meghalaya BAKDIL Recruitment 2024 - Livelihood Cluster Coordinator Vacancy, Job Openings

BAKDIL Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Livelihood Cluster Coordinator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the BAKDIL Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya BAKDIL Recruitment 2024

BAKDIL Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Livelihood Cluster Coordinator Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Meghalaya BAKDIL Recruitment

Post Name- Livelihood Cluster Coordinator

Posts- 01

Location- Dadenggre and Selsella Block- Meghalaya

Salary- As per BAKDIL norms.

Last Date- 05-03-2024

Age- Not Mentioned

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Livelihood Cluster Coordinator Job Vacancy at Meghalaya BAKDIL Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Livelihood Cluster Coordinator at BAKDIL Meghalaya, candidate should have completed Graduation, PG, and Equivalent with 2 years of experience.

How to Apply for Meghalaya BAKDIL Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to submit their application in the Prescribed BAKDIL Standard form (Available at the BAKDIL Office) along with all the relevant documents to the office of the Registered BAKDIL Office, Lower Chandmari, Tura, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya on or before 05.03.2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by BAKDIL Meghalaya.

About BAKDIL Meghalaya

BAKDIL is a Charitable Social Organization that promotes socio-economic growth amongst the indigenous people residing in Garo Hills through the formation of the Farmers club, Women Self Help Groups, and the promotion of women empowerment.

The organization takes up various government and non-governmental projects which involves the development of the livelihoods of the Garo farmers.