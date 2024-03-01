Ri Bhoi Social Welfare Recruitment 2024 - Audiologist & Speech Therapist Vacancy, Job Opening

Ri Bhoi Social Welfare released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Audiologist & Speech Therapist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Ri Bhoi Social Welfare job vacancy 2024.

Ri Bhoi Social Welfare Recruitment 2024

Ri Bhoi Social Welfare has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Audiologist & Speech Therapist Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Ri Bhoi Social Welfare Recruitment

Post Name- Audiologist & Speech Therapist

Posts- 01

Location- Ri-Bhoi - Meghalaya

Salary- Rs. 21,000/- per month

Last Date- 07-03-2024

Age- 21 to 32 Years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Audiologist & Speech Therapist Job Vacancy at Ri Bhoi Social Welfare Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Audiologist & Speech Therapist at Ri Bhoi Social Welfare, candidate should have completed Bachelor of Audiology & Speech Language (BASLP) Pathology and Candidates must possess the RCI registration Practice.

How to Apply for Ri Bhoi Social Welfare Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to may attend an interview along with a duly filled Standard form attested Xerox documents and a passport-size photograph.

Walk-in-Interview Venue:- Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Ri-Bhoi District, NongpohDate & Time:- 7th March 2024 at 10:00 AM

Disclaimer: Provided by Ri Bhoi Social Welfare.

About Ri Bhoi Social Welfare

The District Social Welfare Office Nongpoh was established in May 1993, it provides services and implements the Welfare Schemes of Persons with Disabilities, women and senior citizens. The DSWO facilitate the implementation of Social Welfare schemes for the Welfare of disabled people after taking into consideration the type of disability the person has and work towards detection and rehabilitation.