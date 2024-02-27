West Jaintia Hills DC Office Recruitment 2024- IT Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

DC Office West Jaintia Hills released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a IT Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office West Jaintia Hills job vacancy 2024.

West Jaintia Hills DC Office Recruitment 2024

DC Office West Jaintia Hills has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a IT Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DC Office Recruitment 2024

Details about West Jaintia Hills DC Office Recruitment

Post Name: IT Manager

Posts: 01

Location: West Jaintia Hills-Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 15/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for IT Manager Job Vacancy at West Jaintia Hills DC Office Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of IT Manager at DC Office West Jaintia Hills, the candidate should have completed MCA from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for DC Office Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, District Programme Coordinator (RGSA), District Rural Development Agency, West Jaintia Hills District, Jowai

Disclaimer: Provided by the DC Office West Jaintia Hills

About DC Office West Jaintia Hills

West Jaintia Hills District is one of the 11 (eleven) districts of the state of Meghalaya. With the bifurcation of the erstwhile Jaintia Hills District into East and West Jaintia Hills District, West Jaintia Hills District came into existence on 31st July 2012 with its Head Quarter at Jowai. Jowai is the host of all the heads of important governmental offices and establishments, educational institutions, hospitals, banking institutions, etc.