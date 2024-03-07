Jobs in Shillong: Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024 - 2nd Line IT support Vacancy, Job Openings

Model Career Centre Shillong has released the latest job notification for the 2nd Line IT support vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Model Career Centre Shillong 2024 job vacancy.

Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024

Model Career Centre Shillong has released an employment notification for the recruitment of 2nd Line IT support Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024

Details about Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment

Post Name: 2nd Line IT support

Posts: Multiple

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs.30,000-35,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08.03.2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for 2nd Line IT support Job Vacancy at Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed BCA/MCA/B.Tech/BE/BSC IT/BSC CS in computer.

How to apply for Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024

Candidates may come with the following documents:

A copy of your CV One of the government-approved ID cards (EPIC or Aadhaar PAN or Passport or Driving Licence). Candidates who are not registered in the Employment Exchange, Shillong are encouraged to do so.

Date: 8th of March 2024(Friday)

Reporting Time: 1:00-2:00 PM(registration will be closed at 2:00PM sharp)

Venue: Employment Exchange, Shillong

Disclaimer: Provided by Model Career Centre, Shillong.

About Model Career Centre, Shillong

A Model Career Centre assists job seekers with all employment-related information ranging from career counselling to apprenticeship and job opportunities, through self-assessments & insights, thereby helping them make the right career choices.