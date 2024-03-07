Jobs in Shillong: Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024 - Artwork originator Vacancy, Job Openings

Model Career Centre Shillong has released the latest job notification for the Artwork originator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Model Career Centre Shillong 2024 job vacancy.

Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024

Model Career Centre Shillong has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Artwork originator Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment

Post Name: Artwork originator

Posts: Multiple

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 14,000-18,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08.03.2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Artwork originator Job Vacancy at Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed 12th pass/graduate in fine arts.

How to apply for Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024

Candidates may come with the following documents:

A copy of your CV One of the government-approved ID cards (EPIC or Aadhaar PAN or Passport or Driving Licence). Candidates who are not registered in the Employment Exchange, Shillong are encouraged to do so.

Date: 8th of March 2024(Friday)

Reporting Time: 1:00-2:00 PM(registration will be closed at 2:00PM sharp)

Venue: Employment Exchange, Shillong

Disclaimer: Provided by Model Career Centre Shillong.

About Model Career Centre Shillong

A Model Career Centre assists job seekers with all employment-related information ranging from career counselling to apprenticeship and job opportunities, through self-assessments & insights, thereby helping them make the right career choices.