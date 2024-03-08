Jobs in Shillong: Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024 - Rapido Rider Vacancy, Job Openings

Model Career Centre Shillong has released the latest job notification for the Rapido Rider vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Model Career Centre Shillong 2024 job vacancy.
Model Career Centre Shillong has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Rapido Rider Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment
Post Name: Rapido Rider
Posts: Multiple
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 11.03.2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates who have completed Minimum 10th pass
Candidates may bring a copy of your CV together with one of the government-approved ID cards. (EPIC or Aadhaar or PAN or Passport or Driving Licence)
Date: 11th March 2024(Monday)
Time: 11:00 AM-11:30 AM (registration will be closed at 11:30 AM sharp)
Venue: Employment Exchange, Shillong
Disclaimer: Provided by Model Career Centre, Shillong.
A Model Career Centre assists job seekers with all employment-related information ranging from career counselling to apprenticeship and job opportunities, through self-assessments & insights, thereby helping them make the right career choices.