Jobs in Shillong: Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024 - Rapido Rider Vacancy, Job Openings

Model Career Centre Shillong has released the latest job notification for the Rapido Rider vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Model Career Centre Shillong 2024 job vacancy.

Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024

Model Career Centre Shillong has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Rapido Rider Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment

Post Name: Rapido Rider

Posts: Multiple

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 11.03.2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Rapido Rider Job Vacancy at Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Minimum 10th pass

How to apply for Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024

Candidates may bring a copy of your CV together with one of the government-approved ID cards. (EPIC or Aadhaar or PAN or Passport or Driving Licence)

Date: 11th March 2024(Monday)

Time: 11:00 AM-11:30 AM (registration will be closed at 11:30 AM sharp)

Venue: Employment Exchange, Shillong

About Model Career Centre, Shillong

A Model Career Centre assists job seekers with all employment-related information ranging from career counselling to apprenticeship and job opportunities, through self-assessments & insights, thereby helping them make the right career choices.