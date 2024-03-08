Jobs in Shillong: Model Career Centre Recruitment 2024 - Senior Sales Executive Vacancy, Job Openings

Model Career Centre Shillong has released the latest job notification for the Senior Sales Executive vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Model Career Centre Shillong 2024 job vacancy.
Model Career Centre Shillong has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Sales Executive for Amazon and LinkedIn processes Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about Shillong Model Career Centre Recruitment
Post Name: Senior Sales Executive
Posts: Multiple
Location: Shillong and some locations of Assam
Salary: Rs.15,000-18000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13.03.2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates who have completed Minimum 12th pass with a two-wheeler and a valid driving license.
Candidates may come with the following documents
A copy of your CV
One of the government-approved ID cards (EPIC or Aadhaar PAN or Passport or Driving Licence).
Candidates who are not registered in the Employment Exchange, Shillong are encouraged to do so.
Date: 13th of March 2024 (Wednesday)
Reporting Time: 11:00-11:30 AM (registration will be closed at 11:30 AM sharp)
Venue: Employment Exchange, Shillong
Disclaimer: Provided by Model Career Centre, Shillong.
A Model Career Centre assists job seekers with all employment-related information ranging from career counselling to apprenticeship and job opportunities, through self-assessments & insights, thereby helping them make the right career choices.