North Eastern Council Recruitment 2024- Junior Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

North Eastern Council released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on North Eastern Council job vacancy 2024.

North Eastern Council Recruitment 2024

North Eastern Council has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about North Eastern Council Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Consultant

Posts: 02

Location: Shillong – Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 22-03-2024

Age: 25-45 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Consultant Job Vacancy at North Eastern Council Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Consultant at North Eastern Council, the candidate should have completed MA, M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for North Eastern Council Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to the Administration, North Eastern Council Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong-793003, Meghalaya.

About North Eastern Council

The North Eastern Council is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The North Eastern Council was constituted in 1971 by an Act of Parliament. The constitution of the Council has marked the beginning of a new chapter of concerted and planned endeavour for the rapid development of the Region. Over the last thirty five years, NEC has been instrumental in setting in motion a new economic endeavour aimed at removing the basic handicaps that stood in the way of normal development of the region and has ushered in an era of new hope in this backward area full of great potentialities.