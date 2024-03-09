Upper Shillong Air Force School Recruitment 2024 - Nursery Trained Teacher Vacancy, Job Openings

Air Force School Upper Shillong released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Nursery Trained Teacher vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Air Force School Upper Shillong job vacancy 2024.

Upper Shillong Air Force School Recruitment 2024

Air Force School Upper Shillong has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Nursery Trained Teacher Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Upper Shillong Air Force School Recruitment 2024

Details about Upper Shillong Air Force School Recruitment

Post Name: Nursery Trained Teacher

Posts: 01

Location: Shillong- Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 12,500/- Per Month

Last Date: 16.03.2024

Age: 21 to 50 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Nursery Trained Teacher Job Vacancy at Upper Shillong Air Force School Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Senior Secondary with Nursery Teachers Training diploma or diploma in Nursery/ Montessori/ Pre-Primary Teachers Training or Diploma in Elementary Education from a Government-recognized institution. While candidates with higher qualifications may apply, preference is to be given to candidates with a diploma in Nursery/ Montessori Training.

How to Apply for Upper Shillong Air Force School Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to download the application form available in the school website (mention Post Applied for “_____________” on top of their application/ envelope) and submit the hard copy of their application form along with CV and attested copies of academic credentials, experience certificates, to the Headmistress, Air Force School, Upper Shillong, HQ EAC (U), AF, P/O Nonglyer Shillong-793009 latest by 16th Mar 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Air Force School Upper Shillong

About Air Force School Upper Shillong

The aim of the school is to give every child an all round education which will develop mental, physical, social, cultural capabilities and also enhance the moral and emotional aspects of the child.