NESAC Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Research Scientist Vacancy, Job Openings

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Scientist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) job vacancy 2024.

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) Job Notification 2024

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Research Scientist Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NESAC Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Scientist

Posts: 05

Location: Umiam, Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 05/03/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Scientist Vacancy:

M.E./M.Tech degree should be with an aggregate minimum of 60% (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 point scale or equivalent altogether from recognized university.

How to Apply for NESAC Job Openings:

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nesac.gov.in/

Selection Process for Research Scientist Job Vacancy:

Selection Process will be based on Interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by the North-Eastern Space Applications Centre.

About NESAC: North-Eastern Space Applications Centre is a regional space centre established in September, 2000 by joint initiative of Department of space, Government of India and North Eastern Council to expedite the usage of remote sensing technology to discover natural minerals uncovered in the North-Eastern states of India and to promote overall growth of North Eastern states of India using space science and technology.