RARC Agartala Recruitment 2024- Senior Research Fellow, Junior Research Fellow (Ayurveda) Vacancy, Job Opening

Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC) Agartala released latest job notification for the recruitment of Senior Research Fellow, Junior Research Fellow jobs in RARC Agartala. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on RARC Agartala job vacancy 2024.

Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC) Agartala intends to conduct walk-in interviews for the recruitment of Senior Research Fellow, Junior Research Fellow vacancies. NIT Agartala Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Post Name: Senior Research Fellow, Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 03

Age: 35 Years

Location: Agartala – Tripura

Last Date: 23-03-2024

Salary:Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Qualification for Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC) Agartala Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Senior Research Fellow, Junior Research Fellow at Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC) Agartala, candidate should have completed BAMS degree from any recognized University altogether.

How to Apply for National Institute of Technology Agartala Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd March 2024 in RARC, Agartala, Tripura. Reporting time is from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Disclaimer: Provided by Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC) Agartala.

About Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC) Agartala - The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) is an autonomous body of the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), Government of India. It is an apex body in India for the formulation, coordination, development and promotion of research on scientific lines in Ayurveda and Sowa-Rigpa system of medicine.