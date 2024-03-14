Tenga Valley APS Recruitment 2024 - Primary Teachers (PRT) Vacancy, Job Openings

Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley has released the latest job notification for the Primary Teachers (PRT) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley 2024 job vacancy.

Army Public School, Tenga Valley (APS Recruitment 2024)

Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Primary Teachers (PRT) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

APS Recruitment 2024

Details about APS Recruitment

Post Name: Primary Teachers (PRT)

Posts: 11

Location: Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 20-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: RS. 100/-

Educational Qualification for Primary Teachers (PRT) Job Vacancy at APS Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have done Graduate with D.El.Ed. / BEd.

How to apply for APS Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and a Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- in favour of Army Public School Tenga Valley payable at SBI Tenga Valley by post / by hand

The applications may be send by post to Army Public School Tenga Valley, P.O.- Singchung, Dist. -West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, PIN-790115 or by email to apstenga@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley

About Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley

Army Public Schools (APS) are chain of educational institutions under regional commands of Indian Army established for the purpose of providing education to the children of Indian armed forces personnel.