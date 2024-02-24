West Jaintia Hills RGSA Recruitment 2024- IT Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

RGSA, West Jaintia Hills released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a IT Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the RGSA, West Jaintia Hills job vacancy 2024.

West Jaintia Hills RGSA Recruitment 2024

RGSA, West Jaintia Hills has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a IT Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: IT Manager

Posts: 01

Location: West Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- Per month

Last Date: 15-03-2024

Age: As per Govt norms.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for IT Manager job vacancies at RGSA Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of IT Manager at RGSA, West Jaintia Hills, the candidate should have completed MCA or equivalent.

How to Apply for RGSA West Jaintia Hills Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit their application in a standard form along with a Bio-Data self-attested testimonial, and experience certificate with two passport-size photos to the office of the District Programme Coordinator(RGSA), District Rural Development Agency, West Jaintia Hills District, Jowai on or before 15th March 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the RGSA, West Jaintia Hills

About RGSA, West Jaintia Hills

West Jaintia Hills District is one of the 11 (eleven) districts of the state of Meghalaya. With the bifurcation of the erstwhile Jaintia Hills District into East and West Jaintia Hills District, West Jaintia Hills District came into existence on 31st July 2012 with its Head Quarter at Jowai. Jowai is the host of all the heads of important governmental offices and establishments, educational institutions, hospitals, banking institutions, etc