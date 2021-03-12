 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

MHIS Shillong Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Medical Officer vacancy, Job opening

MHIS has published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Medical Officer vacancy. Apply now!

MHIS Shillong Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Medical Officer vacancy, Job opening

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  12 March 2021 7:08 AM GMT

Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) known to be a universal health insurance scheme (UHIS) that is only launched in the State of Meghalaya. The scheme necessitate health insurance to all the individuals residing in the State excluding state and also central government employees. MHIS has invited applications from well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Medical Officer vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date confirmed.

MHIS Job Recruitment 2021

MHIS has published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Medical Officer vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

MHIS Recruitment

About MHIS job application

Requirement details

Post name

Medical Officer

No of posts

1

Walk in interview date

23rd March 2021

Job location

Shillong, Meghalaya

Age limit

No Age limit

Salary

Negotiable based on experience

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer vacancy:

To be eligible for the advertised post of Medical Officer, candidates must have at least qualified MBBS from a recognized University ( Duly registered with Medical Council of India). Those candidates who have experience with Hospital / Healthcare / Health Insurance, Government Health Department would be preferred more. He/she shall have proficiency in Khasi / Jaintia and Garo language.

How to apply for MHIS job opening:

Applicants who are willing for the vacant post are advised to appear for a walk in interview that is scheduled on 23rd March 2021 from 11 AM at the address mentioned below

Address : Office of the Chief Executive Officer, Megha Health Insurance Scheme ( MHIS) & Director Health Services (MI), Meghalaya, Shillong.

At the time of interview, intending candidates should bring along their original and requisite documents and testimonials.

Selection Procedure for Medical Officer Job vacancy:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), Meghalaya.++++pppppp

City-wise Job Opening in Assam & Northeast
Jobs in GuwahatiNortheast Jobs
Jobs in KokrajharAssam Career
Jobs in SilcharJobs in Assam
Jobs in JorhatJobs in Manipur
Jobs in ShillongJobs in Meghalaya
Jobs in ImphalJobs in Tripura
Jobs in BongaigaonJobs in Agartala
Jobs in GolaghatJobs in Kohima
Jobs in DibrugarhJobs in Tezpur

Jobs in Shillong Jobs in Meghalaya MHIS Jobs Megha Health Insurance Scheme Northeast Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X