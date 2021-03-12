MHIS Shillong Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Medical Officer vacancy, Job opening

Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) known to be a universal health insurance scheme (UHIS) that is only launched in the State of Meghalaya. The scheme necessitate health insurance to all the individuals residing in the State excluding state and also central government employees. MHIS has invited applications from well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Medical Officer vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date confirmed.

MHIS Job Recruitment 2021

MHIS has published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Medical Officer vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

MHIS Recruitment About MHIS job application Requirement details Post name Medical Officer No of posts 1 Walk in interview date 23rd March 2021 Job location Shillong, Meghalaya Age limit No Age limit Salary Negotiable based on experience

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer vacancy:



To be eligible for the advertised post of Medical Officer, candidates must have at least qualified MBBS from a recognized University ( Duly registered with Medical Council of India). Those candidates who have experience with Hospital / Healthcare / Health Insurance, Government Health Department would be preferred more. He/she shall have proficiency in Khasi / Jaintia and Garo language.

How to apply for MHIS job opening:

Applicants who are willing for the vacant post are advised to appear for a walk in interview that is scheduled on 23rd March 2021 from 11 AM at the address mentioned below

Address : Office of the Chief Executive Officer, Megha Health Insurance Scheme ( MHIS) & Director Health Services (MI), Meghalaya, Shillong.

At the time of interview, intending candidates should bring along their original and requisite documents and testimonials.

Selection Procedure for Medical Officer Job vacancy:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), Meghalaya.