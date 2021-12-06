NIMHANS Recruitment 2021 : Research Associate, Latest Jobs

About NIMHANS

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences is a medical institution in Bangalore, India.[6] NIMHANS is the apex centre for mental health and neuroscience education in the country. It is an Institute of National Importance operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare NIMHANS is ranked 4th best medical institute in India, in the current National Institutional Ranking Framework. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) was the result of the amalgamation of the erstwhile State Mental Hospital and the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH) established by the Government of India in 1954. The institute was inaugurated on 27 December 1974, establishing it as an autonomous body under the Societies Registration Act to lead in the area of medical service and research in the country.

NIMHANS Recruitment 2021

NIMHANS is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post Research Associate. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below:

NIMHANS Job Openings About NIMHANS Jobs Requirement Details Post Name Research Associate. No. of posts 01 Age limit N/A Salary Rs.40000-50000/- Per Month Job location Bengaluru – Karnataka Last Date 08-Dec-2021. Application fee No Application Fee.

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Research Associate Vacancy:

Educational Qualification:

As per NIMHANS official notification candidate should have completed M.Phil, Ph.D in Behavioral Sciences from any of the recognized board or University.

Experience Details

Candidates with experience in mental health education, working with digital media, qualitative & quantitative research, clinical experience of working with family members of chronic mental illness are preferred

Candidates must be able to read and write Kannada fluently and have good English speaking and writing skills.

How To Apply for Research Associate Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, dr.santosh32@gmail.com on or before 08-Dec-2021 along with all required documents

Advertisement Details:

